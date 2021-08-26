Grimes & Company Inc. Lowers Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Grimes & Company Inc. cut its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,634,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,479,000 after purchasing an additional 66,319 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 7.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 63,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,516,000 after purchasing an additional 4,646 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $235,000. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.5% in the first quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 89,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 4.1% in the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 4,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $57.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $34.17 and a 12 month high of $62.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.60. The stock has a market cap of $85.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.83%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.90%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.37.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

