Grimes & Company Inc. Purchases 242 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,693 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Target by 4.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 737,952 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $178,398,000 after buying an additional 28,882 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Target in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,242,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Target by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,119 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 51,727 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Target by 82.4% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 365,213 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $88,287,000 after purchasing an additional 165,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $251.15 on Thursday. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $143.38 and a 52-week high of $267.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.03 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.38 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 12.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to buy up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Target’s payout ratio is presently 38.22%.

In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,977 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.20, for a total value of $3,650,792.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 80,782 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.20, for a total transaction of $19,969,310.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,744 shares of company stock worth $27,956,684 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Target from $252.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Target from $258.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.30.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

