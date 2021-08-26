Guardian Capital Group Limited (TSE:GCG) Director Petros Christodoulou Sells 600 Shares

Guardian Capital Group Limited (TSE:GCG) Director Petros Christodoulou sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.81, for a total transaction of C$23,287.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$155,246.80.

Petros Christodoulou also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 19th, Petros Christodoulou sold 100 shares of Guardian Capital Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.56, for a total transaction of C$4,156.00.

GCG stock opened at C$36.48 on Thursday. Guardian Capital Group Limited has a 52 week low of C$21.50 and a 52 week high of C$43.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$37.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$994.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Guardian Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.57%.

Separately, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Guardian Capital Group from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

About Guardian Capital Group

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada and internationally. The company manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, charitable organizations, and family foundations.

