Guess? (NYSE:GES) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Guess? (NYSE:GES) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $628.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.60 million. Guess? had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 4.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

Shares of GES stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.70. The company had a trading volume of 119,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,252. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 2.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.66. Guess? has a fifty-two week low of $11.14 and a fifty-two week high of $31.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Guess?’s payout ratio is -642.86%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Guess? stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) by 53.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,673 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,879 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.07% of Guess? worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 63.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Guess? announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 12.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GES shares. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Guess? from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Guess? from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Guess? from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

Guess? Company Profile

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

