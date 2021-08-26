Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.28 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Guidewire Software’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the highest is $0.39. Guidewire Software posted earnings of $0.83 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 66.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, September 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Guidewire Software will report full-year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.51. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to $0.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Guidewire Software.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $164.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.18 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 0.65% and a negative net margin of 3.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on GWRE. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet raised Guidewire Software from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Guidewire Software in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Guidewire Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.57.

Guidewire Software stock traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,567. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.99. The company has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of -362.36 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Guidewire Software has a one year low of $91.76 and a one year high of $134.21.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total transaction of $93,944.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,531.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 3,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total value of $353,107.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,557 shares in the company, valued at $626,107.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,133 shares of company stock valued at $915,349 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GWRE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Guidewire Software by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 305,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,311,000 after buying an additional 16,542 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 14.0% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 100.4% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 20,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 10,253 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 14.9% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 13,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 37.4% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

