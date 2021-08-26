Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Purchases 62 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 671 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. MRJ Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 21 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 20 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $728,826.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,390,713. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,211.90, for a total value of $1,580,254.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 87,327 shares in the company, valued at $280,485,591.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,177 shares of company stock worth $13,783,642 over the last 90 days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,975.00 to $4,075.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,152.47.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,299.18 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,871.00 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3,467.91. The company has a market cap of $1.67 trillion, a PE ratio of 57.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

