Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Halma PLC is a health and safety sensor technology company. It manufactures products which detect hazards and also protect assets and people at work in public and commercial buildings. Halma PLC is headquartered in Amersham, the United Kingdom. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on HLMAF. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Halma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Shares of Halma stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.30. The company had a trading volume of 292 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,177. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.01. Halma has a twelve month low of $28.10 and a twelve month high of $42.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.64 and a beta of 0.74.

About Halma

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect flammable and hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

