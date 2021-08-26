HaloDAO Price Hits $1.31 on Top Exchanges (RNBW)

HaloDAO (CURRENCY:RNBW) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 25th. One HaloDAO coin can now be bought for $1.31 or 0.00002735 BTC on exchanges. HaloDAO has a market cap of $7.36 million and $38,620.00 worth of HaloDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, HaloDAO has traded 244.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002363 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.24 or 0.00052573 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.97 or 0.00122842 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.73 or 0.00155679 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003600 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $48,176.24 or 1.00363733 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $494.36 or 0.01029890 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,147.36 or 0.06556775 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About HaloDAO

HaloDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,602,877 coins. HaloDAO’s official Twitter account is @halodaofinance

Buying and Selling HaloDAO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HaloDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HaloDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HaloDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

