Hamel Associates Inc. Has $5.46 Million Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Hamel Associates Inc. grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,660 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips comprises about 2.1% of Hamel Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $5,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COP. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at $32,000. 70.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director R A. Walker acquired 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.50 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $198,873.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,172.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Raymond James cut their price target on ConocoPhillips from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. KeyCorp increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.81.

Shares of NYSE:COP traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $55.13. 5,207,435 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,398,554. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $73.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.77. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $27.53 and a one year high of $63.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.47.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.92) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -177.32%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

