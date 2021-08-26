Hamel Associates Inc. Has $901,000 Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Hamel Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 7.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,280 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the period. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,263,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,029,544,000 after buying an additional 4,703,848 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 803.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,300,407 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $240,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,824,559 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,265,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,019,777,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710,698 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,769,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $992,055,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,506,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,535,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114,113 shares in the last quarter. 50.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $62.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.35.

Shares of XOM stock traded down $0.75 on Thursday, reaching $54.71. 11,787,737 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,734,645. The company has a market capitalization of $231.62 billion, a PE ratio of -17.83, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.45. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $31.11 and a one year high of $64.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.97.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.70) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.36%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

