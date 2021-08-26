Hamel Associates Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Hamel Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Diageo makes up approximately 1.5% of Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $4,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motco lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 63.7% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 4.8% during the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 25.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 65,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,529,000 after purchasing an additional 13,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 9.5% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 4,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

NYSE:DEO traded down $2.80 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $190.42. The company had a trading volume of 294,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,852. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.60. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $127.12 and a 52 week high of $202.35. The stock has a market cap of $111.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.49.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a $2.4803 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.53. Diageo’s payout ratio is 46.64%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DEO. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, July 30th. Argus upgraded shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Diageo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.12.

About Diageo

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

See Also: retirement calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.