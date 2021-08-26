Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 15,508 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 184,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,508 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $10,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 36,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 15,950 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 362,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,745,000 after purchasing an additional 27,258 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 2,714,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $132,967,000 after purchasing an additional 510,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,778,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $234,035,000 after purchasing an additional 16,716 shares during the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Marvell Technology news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $535,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total transaction of $1,071,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,908,100 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

MRVL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.30.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $63.20 on Thursday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.13 and a 1 year high of $63.44. The stock has a market cap of $51.79 billion, a PE ratio of -166.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $832.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.02 million. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a positive return on equity of 5.25%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

