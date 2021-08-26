Handelsbanken Fonder AB Grows Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Eaton were worth $14,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 110.8% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 70.2% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 195.5% in the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. 70.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Christopher M. Connor acquired 1,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $167.34 per share, for a total transaction of $167,340.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 7,529 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $1,264,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,319 shares of company stock worth $7,918,856. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ETN opened at $170.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.29, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $156.24. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $96.24 and a 1-year high of $171.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.70%.

Several analysts recently commented on ETN shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on Eaton from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Eaton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Eaton from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.33.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

