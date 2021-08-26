Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $12.23 Million Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 10.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 329,506 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 39,065 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $12,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anderson Hoagland & Co. grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 20.7% in the second quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 71,380 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 12,244 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth $2,675,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 8.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,273,033 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $173,637,000 after purchasing an additional 425,886 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 32.5% in the first quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 37,202 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 9,135 shares during the period. Finally, RE Advisers Corp grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.7% in the second quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 1,551,200 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $57,565,000 after purchasing an additional 83,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Raymond James set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $38.00 to $36.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.19.

FCX stock opened at $35.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $14.37 and a one year high of $46.10. The stock has a market cap of $51.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.95.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 88.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

In other news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 18,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $746,018.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

