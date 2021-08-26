HAPI One Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.16 Million (HAPI)

HAPI (CURRENCY:HAPI) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 25th. One HAPI coin can now be purchased for approximately $52.35 or 0.00107552 BTC on exchanges. HAPI has a total market capitalization of $17.82 million and approximately $2.16 million worth of HAPI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, HAPI has traded 19.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.28 or 0.00053987 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003062 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00014598 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.09 or 0.00053609 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $379.41 or 0.00779489 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.01 or 0.00100690 BTC.

About HAPI

HAPI is a coin. Its launch date was March 9th, 2021. HAPI’s total supply is 361,929 coins and its circulating supply is 340,365 coins. HAPI’s official Twitter account is @i_am_hapi_one

According to CryptoCompare, “HAPI is an on-chain cybersecurity protocol to create trustless Oracles. If connected to HAPI, any CEX like Coinbase or Binance will be warned in case stolen funds are deposited on their platform. An exchange will be able to block those funds until the situation is resolved. With the HAPI smart contract and the Oracle DEXs like Uniswap, Sushiswap will be able to identify suspicious wallet addresses and reject any transaction request to prevent money laundering. With a decentralized security audit database, DEXs and CEXs can access info on whether the specific smart contract has undergone a security audit. If not audited, the crypto exchange can notify the trader on possible risks or even impose a limit for buy/sell order amount, or restrict any operations with such high-risk tokens. “

HAPI Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HAPI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HAPI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HAPI using one of the exchanges listed above.

