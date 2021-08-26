Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) PT Lowered to GBX 1,590

Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) had its price target lowered by Barclays from GBX 1,730 ($22.60) to GBX 1,590 ($20.77) in a research report report published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on HL. lowered shares of Hargreaves Lansdown to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 1,850 ($24.17) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,925 ($25.15) to GBX 1,650 ($21.56) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup reissued a sell rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,550 ($20.25) to GBX 1,450 ($18.94) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,646 ($21.51).

HL stock opened at GBX 1,509.50 ($19.72) on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,587.82. The firm has a market cap of £7.16 billion and a PE ratio of 24.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.70. Hargreaves Lansdown has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,323 ($17.29) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,796 ($23.46).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be issued a GBX 38.60 ($0.50) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.61%. This is a positive change from Hargreaves Lansdown’s previous dividend of $11.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. Hargreaves Lansdown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.40%.

Hargreaves Lansdown Company Profile

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

