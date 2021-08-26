Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.000-$2.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.990. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HE. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from an underperform rating to an in-line rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.20.

Get Hawaiian Electric Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HE traded down $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $43.50. 3,937 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 502,715. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.25. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a 52 week low of $31.83 and a 52 week high of $45.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.20. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 10.51%. On average, analysts expect that Hawaiian Electric Industries will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s payout ratio is 75.14%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 32.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 261,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,311 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.24% of Hawaiian Electric Industries worth $11,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 49.64% of the company’s stock.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.