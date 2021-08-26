HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC Buys 330 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 45,783 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $2,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,981,847 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $338,697,000 after buying an additional 208,846 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 13.5% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 49,973 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after buying an additional 5,959 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 106.4% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 38,793 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 6.9% during the first quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 11,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Argus upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $54.75 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The Bank of New York Mellon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.21.

The Bank of New York Mellon stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $55.71. 56,216 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,237,136. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $32.65 and a 12-month high of $55.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $48.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.08.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.13. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 22.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 26th. This is a positive change from The Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

The Bank of New York Mellon declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to purchase up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Salla Francis J. La sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total transaction of $1,235,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,424,063.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About The Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

Recommended Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK).

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.