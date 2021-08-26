HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 20.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,195 shares during the period. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Altria Group by 263.3% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Altria Group by 158.2% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 58.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

Shares of Altria Group stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.72. The stock had a trading volume of 100,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,360,841. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.57. The stock has a market cap of $89.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.83 and a 1 year high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 268.09%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

