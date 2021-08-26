HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC Grows Position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 148,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,275 shares during the period. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF comprises about 1.4% of HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $4,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FALN. Savior LLC purchased a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $50,000.

NASDAQ:FALN traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $30.09. 2,161 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,100,358. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.99. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $26.92 and a 12 month high of $30.18.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%.

