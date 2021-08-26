HC Wainwright Boosts Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Price Target to $3.50

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) had its target price upped by HC Wainwright from $2.50 to $3.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 150.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Lipocine in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company.

Get Lipocine alerts:

Shares of LPCN opened at $1.40 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.37. Lipocine has a one year low of $1.09 and a one year high of $2.42. The company has a market cap of $123.61 million, a P/E ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 0.40.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts forecast that Lipocine will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPCN. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Lipocine by 2,482.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 779,759 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 749,559 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lipocine by 2,356.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 304,617 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 292,217 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lipocine by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,815,348 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,341,000 after buying an additional 230,794 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lipocine by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 760,586 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 156,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Lipocine during the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. Institutional investors own 9.38% of the company’s stock.

Lipocine Company Profile

Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its primary development programs are based on oral delivery solutions for poorly bioavailable drugs. The company has a portfolio of product candidates designed to produce pharmacokinetic characteristics and facilitate lower dosing requirements, bypass first-pass metabolism in certain cases, reduce side effects, and eliminate gastrointestinal interactions that limit bioavailability.

Recommended Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Lipocine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lipocine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.