HC Wainwright Downgrades Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) to Neutral

HC Wainwright lowered shares of Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have C$18.50 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their previous target price of C$22.00.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bloom Burton upgraded shares of Trillium Therapeutics from an accumulate rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Jonestrading reiterated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trillium Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.43.

TRIL stock opened at $17.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.46. Trillium Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.80 and a one year high of $20.96.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Trillium Therapeutics will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trillium Therapeutics news, insider Robert Uger sold 3,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $32,814.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,646 shares in the company, valued at $32,814. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $54,458,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,725,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,134,000 after purchasing an additional 251,830 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 3,123,107 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,419,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 80.3% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,866,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,101,000 after purchasing an additional 831,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 1,381,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,405,000 after purchasing an additional 35,230 shares during the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trillium Therapeutics Company Profile

Trillium Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the research and development of therapies for the treatment of cancer. It offers clinical programs, TTI-621 and TTI-622, target CD47, a signal that cancer cells frequently use to evade the immune system. The company was founded on March 31, 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

