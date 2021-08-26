Head-To-Head Analysis: China Construction Bank (OTCMKTS:CICHY) and Hino Motors (OTCMKTS:HINOY)

China Construction Bank (OTCMKTS:CICHY) and Hino Motors (OTCMKTS:HINOY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares China Construction Bank and Hino Motors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Construction Bank 23.53% 11.79% 0.96% Hino Motors -0.48% 1.27% 0.62%

China Construction Bank has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hino Motors has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for China Construction Bank and Hino Motors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Construction Bank 0 1 1 0 2.50 Hino Motors 0 1 1 0 2.50

Dividends

China Construction Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.85 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.9%. Hino Motors pays an annual dividend of $0.98 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. China Construction Bank pays out 27.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares China Construction Bank and Hino Motors’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Construction Bank $161.10 billion 1.11 $39.28 billion $3.07 4.66 Hino Motors $14.14 billion 0.33 -$70.39 million N/A N/A

China Construction Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Hino Motors.

Summary

China Construction Bank beats Hino Motors on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

China Construction Bank Company Profile

China Construction Bank Corporation provides various banking and related financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Business, and Others segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as foreign currency, all in one accounts, RMB, corporate term and notification, and corporate demand deposits, as well corporate deposits by agreement. Its loan products include personal business, car, and housing loans; and SME, traditional credit, commercial draft, buyer credit, and RMB credit line loans. The company also offers credit cards; physical gold for personal investment and personal gold accounts; foreign exchange services; certificate treasury and savings bonds, securities deposit accounts, and securities services, as well as bank-securities transfer and book-entry treasury bond over the counter services; and wealth management products. In addition, it provides collection, salaries payment, third-party collection and payment, insurance agency, and remittance services; international settlement and financing, and FI services; securities and fund settlement services; guarantee-based, consulting and advising, and factoring services; fund custody services; treasury, asset management, trustee, finance leasing, investment banking, and other financial services; and e-banking services. Further, the company offers institutional services comprising services for government agencies, social security, banks cooperation, bank-securities cooperation, bank-insurance cooperation, and services for non-banking financial institutions. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 14,741 banking outlets. China Construction Bank Corporation was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Hino Motors Company Profile

Hino Motors, Ltd. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of trucks and buses. The company products include trucks, bus chassis, diesel engines, light-commercial vehicles, passenger vehicles, various types of engines and spare parts. It also offers HINO300 series, HINO500 series and HINO700 series trucks; hybrid HINO300 series, hybrid touring coach, hybrid low-floor buses, touring coach, low-floor buses, industrial engine E13C-TI and industrial engine J08C-T. The company was founded on August 1, 1910 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

