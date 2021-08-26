Head to Head Analysis: One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) & CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR)

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) and One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust and One Liberty Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust -28.07% -2.11% -0.41% One Liberty Properties 53.78% 14.79% 5.65%

This table compares CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust and One Liberty Properties’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust $11.34 million 6.09 -$306.07 million $0.52 8.96 One Liberty Properties $81.90 million 7.99 $27.41 million $1.90 16.52

One Liberty Properties has higher revenue and earnings than CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than One Liberty Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. One Liberty Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust pays out 38.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. One Liberty Properties pays out 94.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and One Liberty Properties has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

37.6% of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.4% of One Liberty Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.4% of One Liberty Properties shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust and One Liberty Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust 0 2 0 0 2.00 One Liberty Properties 0 2 1 0 2.33

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust currently has a consensus target price of $7.25, indicating a potential upside of 55.58%. One Liberty Properties has a consensus target price of $28.33, indicating a potential downside of 9.74%. Given CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust is more favorable than One Liberty Properties.

Risk and Volatility

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, One Liberty Properties has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

One Liberty Properties beats CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust on 14 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Company Profile

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from customers and operators of our assets, including triple-net participating leases and from long term customer contracts.

One Liberty Properties Company Profile

One Liberty Properties, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of retail, industrial, office, and other properties under long term leases. Its leases are net leases and ground leases, under which the tenant is responsible for real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs. One Liberty Properties was founded on December 20, 1982 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.

