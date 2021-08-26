Head-To-Head Contrast: Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:LRFC) vs. Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN)

Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:LRFC) and Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Logan Ridge Finance and Gladstone Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Logan Ridge Finance 38.91% -0.06% -0.02% Gladstone Investment 140.05% 7.19% 4.23%

Logan Ridge Finance has a beta of 1.89, suggesting that its share price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gladstone Investment has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Logan Ridge Finance and Gladstone Investment’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Logan Ridge Finance $26.45 million 2.77 -$35.45 million $0.03 902.33 Gladstone Investment $56.63 million 8.63 $42.45 million $0.69 21.32

Gladstone Investment has higher revenue and earnings than Logan Ridge Finance. Gladstone Investment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Logan Ridge Finance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.4% of Logan Ridge Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.4% of Gladstone Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.2% of Logan Ridge Finance shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Gladstone Investment shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Logan Ridge Finance and Gladstone Investment, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Logan Ridge Finance 0 0 1 0 3.00 Gladstone Investment 0 1 0 0 2.00

Logan Ridge Finance currently has a consensus price target of $32.00, indicating a potential upside of 18.21%. Given Logan Ridge Finance’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Logan Ridge Finance is more favorable than Gladstone Investment.

About Logan Ridge Finance

Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in traditional mezzanine, senior subordinated and unitranche debt, first-lien and second-lien loans, equity investments in sponsored and non-sponsored lower and traditional middle market companies. The fund targets companies in the business services, commercial and professional services, manufacturing, consumer goods, textile apparel and luxury goods, leisure goods, household durables, retail, energy, and health-care industries. It typically considers investments in the United States. The fund invests $5 million and $50 million per transaction in companies with greater than $4.5 million of TTM EBITDA and enterprise value less than $250 million. It may also invest in senior secured positions in "stretch" senior secured loans. The fund makes minority equity co-investments, alongside management or financial sponsors.

About Gladstone Investment

Gladstone Investment is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make equity and secured debt investments.

