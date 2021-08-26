Head-To-Head Contrast: Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) & Zhihu (NYSE:ZH)

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) and Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Zillow Group and Zhihu, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zillow Group 2 6 18 0 2.62 Zhihu 0 0 4 0 3.00

Zillow Group presently has a consensus price target of $165.58, suggesting a potential upside of 65.21%. Zhihu has a consensus price target of $15.20, suggesting a potential upside of 49.61%. Given Zillow Group’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Zillow Group is more favorable than Zhihu.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Zillow Group and Zhihu’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zillow Group $3.34 billion 7.61 -$162.12 million ($0.42) -238.62 Zhihu $207.23 million 27.53 -$79.32 million N/A N/A

Zhihu has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Zillow Group.

Profitability

This table compares Zillow Group and Zhihu’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zillow Group 3.70% 3.63% 2.34% Zhihu N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.9% of Zillow Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.1% of Zhihu shares are held by institutional investors. 18.5% of Zillow Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Zillow Group beats Zhihu on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc. engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions. The Homes segment includes Zillow Group’s buying and selling of homes directly. The Mortgages segment includes advertising sold to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals, mortgage originations through MLOA and the sale of mortgages on the secondary market, as well as Mortech mortgage software solutions. The company was founded by Richard N. Barton and Lloyd D. Frink in December 2004 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Zhihu Company Profile

Zhihu Inc. operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Beijing, China.

