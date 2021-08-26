Head-To-Head Review: GTT Communications (OTCMKTS:GTTN) vs. AT&T (NYSE:T)

GTT Communications (OTCMKTS:GTTN) and AT&T (NYSE:T) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

Get GTT Communications alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for GTT Communications and AT&T, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GTT Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A AT&T 3 7 7 0 2.24

AT&T has a consensus price target of $31.01, suggesting a potential upside of 13.03%. Given AT&T’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AT&T is more favorable than GTT Communications.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.6% of GTT Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.1% of AT&T shares are owned by institutional investors. 46.4% of GTT Communications shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of AT&T shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares GTT Communications and AT&T’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GTT Communications N/A N/A N/A AT&T -1.11% 12.78% 4.37%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares GTT Communications and AT&T’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GTT Communications $1.73 billion 0.01 -$105.90 million N/A N/A AT&T $171.76 billion 1.14 -$5.18 billion $3.18 8.63

GTT Communications has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AT&T.

Volatility and Risk

GTT Communications has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AT&T has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

AT&T beats GTT Communications on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GTT Communications

GTT Communications, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud networking services to multinational clients. It offers broad portfolio of global services including private networking; Internet; optical transport; Software Defined Wide Area Networking; managed services; voice and unified communications; video transport; and access services. The company was founded by H. Brian Thompson on January 3, 2005 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally. The WarnerMedia segment develops, produces and distributes feature films, television, gaming and other content over various physical and digital formats. The Latin America segment provides entertainment and wireless services outside of the U.S.. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for GTT Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GTT Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.