Head-To-Head Review: Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) & Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD)

Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) and Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Qutoutiao alerts:

2.9% of Qutoutiao shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.5% of Chindata Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Qutoutiao and Chindata Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Qutoutiao 0 0 0 0 N/A Chindata Group 0 1 7 0 2.88

Chindata Group has a consensus price target of $20.41, suggesting a potential upside of 79.67%. Given Chindata Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Chindata Group is more favorable than Qutoutiao.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Qutoutiao and Chindata Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qutoutiao $765.96 million 0.51 -$169.26 million N/A N/A Chindata Group $280.63 million 14.78 -$43.42 million ($0.05) -227.20

Chindata Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Qutoutiao.

Profitability

This table compares Qutoutiao and Chindata Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qutoutiao -13.84% N/A -27.67% Chindata Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Chindata Group beats Qutoutiao on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Qutoutiao Company Profile

Qutoutiao, Inc. operates as an online platform for headlines. Its principal activity is to operate through the mobile platforms: Qutoutiao, and Quduopai. The Quduopai is a mobile application, which allows users to create, upload and view video content through mobile phones. The Qutoutiao focuses on humor, stories and other light entertainment content that delights and inspire. The company was founded by Eric Siliang Tan and Lei Li in June 2016 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Chindata Group Company Profile

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services. Its integrated data center solutions include infrastructure, power supply, connectivity and operation and maintenance, tailor-made to their scale and requirements throughout the planning, design, construction and operation process. The company was formerly known as BCPE Bridge Stack Limited and changed its name to Chindata Group Holdings Limited in April 2020. Chindata Group Holdings Limited was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Qutoutiao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qutoutiao and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.