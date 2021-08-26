Head-To-Head Survey: Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) & Dacotah Banks (OTCMKTS:DBIN)

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) and Dacotah Banks (OTCMKTS:DBIN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Independent Bank has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dacotah Banks has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

73.7% of Independent Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Dacotah Banks shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of Independent Bank shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Independent Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Dacotah Banks pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Independent Bank pays out 33.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Independent Bank has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Independent Bank is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Independent Bank and Dacotah Banks’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Independent Bank $220.57 million 2.02 $56.15 million $2.53 8.19 Dacotah Banks N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Independent Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Dacotah Banks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Independent Bank and Dacotah Banks, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Independent Bank 0 1 1 0 2.50 Dacotah Banks 0 0 0 0 N/A

Independent Bank presently has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential downside of 27.61%. Given Independent Bank’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Independent Bank is more favorable than Dacotah Banks.

Profitability

This table compares Independent Bank and Dacotah Banks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Independent Bank 31.27% 18.37% 1.65% Dacotah Banks N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Independent Bank beats Dacotah Banks on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial banking, mortgage lending, investments, and title services. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Ionia, MI.

Dacotah Banks Company Profile

Dacotah Banks, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional banking services. It also offers real estate lending, including in-house loan servicing; and trust and wealth management services. The company was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, SD.

