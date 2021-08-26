Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.52) Per Share

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) – Equities research analysts at William Blair boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Health Catalyst in a research report issued on Monday, August 23rd. William Blair analyst R. Daniels now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.52) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.53). William Blair also issued estimates for Health Catalyst’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.47) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.89) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on HCAT. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Health Catalyst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Health Catalyst stock opened at $52.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.56 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.47. Health Catalyst has a 1-year low of $29.30 and a 1-year high of $59.50.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $59.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.68 million. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 62.31% and a negative return on equity of 24.68%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCAT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,519,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991,894 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,502,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,409,000 after acquiring an additional 530,293 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,124,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,952,000 after acquiring an additional 147,927 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,952,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,305,000 after acquiring an additional 12,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,447,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,715,000 after acquiring an additional 10,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Health Catalyst news, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 3,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.77, for a total value of $168,125.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,187,685.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jason Alger sold 665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.75, for a total transaction of $35,078.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,250 shares in the company, valued at $857,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 214,496 shares of company stock worth $11,669,717 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

