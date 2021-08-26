Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Heartland Financial USA, Inc. is a multi-bank holding company operating through bank subsidiaries in the states of Iowa, Wisconsin, Illinois and New Mexico and a federal savings bank subsidiary in Iowa. The Bank Subsidiaries provide full-service retail banking. Deposit products include checking and other demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts and other time deposits. Loans include commercial and industrial, agricultural, real estate mortgage, consumer, home equity, credit cards and lines of credit. “

Heartland Financial USA stock opened at $47.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Heartland Financial USA has a 12-month low of $28.37 and a 12-month high of $54.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.33.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.13. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 10.65%. On average, analysts anticipate that Heartland Financial USA will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This is a positive change from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,968,304 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $186,470,000 after purchasing an additional 355,261 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,803,623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,742,000 after purchasing an additional 51,398 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,045,371 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,800,000 after purchasing an additional 133,919 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,669,109 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,431,000 after purchasing an additional 7,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,486,884 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,868,000 after purchasing an additional 163,998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.84% of the company’s stock.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dubuque, IA.

