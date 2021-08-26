Helix Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HLXA) Short Interest Update

Helix Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HLXA) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, an increase of 478.6% from the July 29th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

HLXA stock remained flat at $$9.90 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 1,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,968. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.09. Helix Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Helix Acquisition by 178.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 55,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 35,735 shares during the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Helix Acquisition by 25.7% in the second quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 25,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 5,131 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Helix Acquisition by 5,154.2% in the second quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 57,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 56,748 shares during the last quarter. Finepoint Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Helix Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $3,616,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Helix Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $725,000. 85.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Helix Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

