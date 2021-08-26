Helpico Reaches One Day Volume of $15.00 (HELP)

Helpico (CURRENCY:HELP) traded 12% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. In the last seven days, Helpico has traded down 7.7% against the dollar. Helpico has a market capitalization of $2,269.21 and approximately $15.00 worth of Helpico was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Helpico coin can currently be bought for about $0.0960 or 0.00000205 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002298 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.72 or 0.00050623 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.28 or 0.00120126 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $71.69 or 0.00153027 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003492 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,883.37 or 1.00072673 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $477.48 or 0.01019177 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,093.97 or 0.06604095 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Helpico Coin Profile

Helpico’s total supply is 5,008,576 coins and its circulating supply is 23,628 coins. Helpico’s official Twitter account is @Helpico_Coin . The official website for Helpico is www.helpico.io

Buying and Selling Helpico

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helpico directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helpico should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Helpico using one of the exchanges listed above.

