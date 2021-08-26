HempAmericana, Inc (OTCMKTS:HMPQ) Short Interest Update

HempAmericana, Inc (OTCMKTS:HMPQ) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 98.8% from the July 29th total of 277,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,154,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

HMPQ stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.00. 8,323,112 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,769,355. HempAmericana has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.01.

Get HempAmericana alerts:

About HempAmericana

HempAmericana, Inc is a development stage company, which focuses on research, development and sells products made of industrial hemp. Its products include rolling thunder smoking paper, and CBD oil. The company’s brand includes Weed Got Oil. HempAmericana was founded on February 10, 2014 and is headquarter red in New York, NY.

Featured Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for HempAmericana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HempAmericana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.