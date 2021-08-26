HempAmericana, Inc (OTCMKTS:HMPQ) Short Interest Update

HempAmericana, Inc (OTCMKTS:HMPQ) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 98.8% from the July 29th total of 277,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,154,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
HMPQ stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.00. 8,323,112 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,769,355. HempAmericana has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.01.
About HempAmericana
