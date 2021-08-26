Heronetta Management L.P. Acquires 6,000 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Heronetta Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Kinder Morgan makes up 1.2% of Heronetta Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Heronetta Management L.P.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,707 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 368.9% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 279.9% during the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KMI shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.93.

Shares of NYSE KMI traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.19. 284,087 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,440,732. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.45 and a 12 month high of $19.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.59. The company has a market capitalization of $36.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.12.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 11.91%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.73%.

In related news, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 66,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $1,137,647.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $27,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 42,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,652.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

