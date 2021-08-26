HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) PT Lowered to C$6.00 at CIBC

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) had its price target cut by CIBC from C$10.00 to C$6.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an underperform rating on shares of HEXO in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on HEXO from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Desjardins cut their price target on HEXO from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut HEXO from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. HEXO has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.20.

Shares of HEXO opened at $2.56 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.06. HEXO has a 12 month low of $2.29 and a 12 month high of $11.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 3.61.

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). HEXO had a negative return on equity of 12.50% and a negative net margin of 189.28%. The business had revenue of $17.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.96 million. As a group, analysts predict that HEXO will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of HEXO by 126.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,158,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,488,000 after purchasing an additional 648,084 shares during the last quarter. Albar Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of HEXO during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,220,000. Kylin Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HEXO during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,220,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of HEXO by 73.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 739,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,288,000 after purchasing an additional 312,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of HEXO during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,451,000. 10.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About HEXO

HEXO Corp. is a consumer packaged goods cannabis company, which creates and distributes products to serve the global cannabis market. It serves the Canadian adult-use markets under its HEXO Cannabis, Up Cannabis and Original Stash brands, and the medical market under HEXO medical cannabis. The company was founded by Sébastien St.

