High Performance Blockchain Trading Up 16% Over Last Week (HPB)

High Performance Blockchain (CURRENCY:HPB) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. In the last seven days, High Performance Blockchain has traded up 16% against the US dollar. One High Performance Blockchain coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000301 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. High Performance Blockchain has a market capitalization of $10.78 million and approximately $554,860.00 worth of High Performance Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

High Performance Blockchain Profile

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 24th, 2017. High Performance Blockchain’s total supply is 101,119,950 coins and its circulating supply is 73,069,950 coins. High Performance Blockchain’s official website is www.gxn.io . The Reddit community for High Performance Blockchain is /r/HPBTrader . High Performance Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @HPB_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “High Performance Blockchain (HPB) is a permissionless blockchain architecture that combines HPB's customized hardware Blockchain Offload Engine (BOE), with high-performance blockchain software, enabling unrivaled scalability. “

