Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL) Director Purchases $23,200.00 in Stock

Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL) Director Paul J. Evans purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.32 per share, for a total transaction of $23,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Paul J. Evans also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 23rd, Paul J. Evans bought 10,600 shares of Hill International stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.29 per share, with a total value of $24,274.00.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Paul J. Evans purchased 10,000 shares of Hill International stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.58 per share, for a total transaction of $25,800.00.

NYSE:HIL opened at $2.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.54 million, a PE ratio of -48.19 and a beta of 2.02. Hill International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $3.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.37.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hill International during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Hill International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hill International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hill International by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 315,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 70,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC increased its stake in Hill International by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 941,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 106,394 shares in the last quarter. 46.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hill International

Hill International, Inc engages in the provision of project management, construction management, and other consulting services building, transportation, environmental, energy and industrial markets. It offers fee-based project and construction management services to its clients, leveraging its construction expertise to identify potential trouble, difficulties, and sources of delay on a construction project before they develop into costly problems.

