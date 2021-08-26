Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL) Director Purchases $23,200.00 in Stock

Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL) Director Paul J. Evans purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.32 per share, for a total transaction of $23,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Paul J. Evans also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 23rd, Paul J. Evans bought 10,600 shares of Hill International stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.29 per share, with a total value of $24,274.00.
- On Wednesday, June 2nd, Paul J. Evans purchased 10,000 shares of Hill International stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.58 per share, for a total transaction of $25,800.00.
NYSE:HIL opened at $2.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.54 million, a PE ratio of -48.19 and a beta of 2.02. Hill International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $3.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.37.
About Hill International
Hill International, Inc engages in the provision of project management, construction management, and other consulting services building, transportation, environmental, energy and industrial markets. It offers fee-based project and construction management services to its clients, leveraging its construction expertise to identify potential trouble, difficulties, and sources of delay on a construction project before they develop into costly problems.
Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Hill International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.