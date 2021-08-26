Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,006.38 ($13.15).

HSX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Hiscox from GBX 1,016 ($13.27) to GBX 1,155 ($15.09) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on Hiscox from GBX 898 ($11.73) to GBX 916 ($11.97) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Hiscox from GBX 925 ($12.09) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Hiscox from GBX 973 ($12.71) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Get Hiscox alerts:

HSX stock traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 933.60 ($12.20). The company had a trading volume of 359,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,131. The stock has a market cap of £3.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -179.92. Hiscox has a 1-year low of GBX 678.45 ($8.86) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,120 ($14.63). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 884.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.68, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.52.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.

In other Hiscox news, insider Roberts S. Childs purchased 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 818 ($10.69) per share, for a total transaction of £52,352 ($68,398.22). Also, insider Colin D. Keogh purchased 1,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 805 ($10.52) per share, with a total value of £13,290.55 ($17,364.19).

About Hiscox

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, household, media, events and entertainment, high net worth personal lines, fine art, and luxury motor through brokers, other insurers, and distribution partners, as well as directly to businesses online and telephone.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Hiscox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hiscox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.