Holo Trading Up 4.4% Over Last 7 Days (HOT)

Holo (CURRENCY:HOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 25th. One Holo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0108 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Holo has traded 4.4% higher against the dollar. Holo has a total market capitalization of $1.87 billion and $182.06 million worth of Holo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Holo alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.41 or 0.00054135 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003110 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00014649 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.06 or 0.00053412 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $380.69 or 0.00780280 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.52 or 0.00101503 BTC.

About Holo

Holo is a coin. It was first traded on January 16th, 2018. Holo’s total supply is 177,619,433,541 coins and its circulating supply is 172,794,036,341 coins. Holo’s official Twitter account is @h_o_l_o_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Holo is medium.com/h-o-l-o . Holo’s official website is holochain.org . The Reddit community for Holo is /r/holochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Holochain (HOT) is a decentralized application platform that uses peer-to-peer networking for processing agent-centric agreement and consensus mechanisms between users. In Holochain, no true global consensus is maintained. Instead, each agent in the public blockchain maintains a private fork that is managed and stored in a limited way on the public blockchain with a distributed hash table. This enables every device on a network to function independently, and only requires the synchronization of data when necessary, or agreed upon by users. This could translate into higher scalability for dapps hosted on Holochain. The Holo ecosystem relies on hosts that provide processing and storage for distributed applications while earning redeemable credits. Holochain Dapps can be developed with JavaScript or Lisp, with support for front-end systems using CSS, HTML, and JavaScript. “

Buying and Selling Holo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Holo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Holo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Holo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Holo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Holo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.