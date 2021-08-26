Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) Short Interest Update

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 375.0% from the July 29th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Shares of HNGKY stock remained flat at $$21.36 during trading hours on Thursday. 36 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.22. Hongkong Land has a 52-week low of $17.78 and a 52-week high of $26.41.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th.

Hongkong Land Holdings Ltd. engages in the management and development of properties. Its portfolio includes offices, retail, residential, and hotels and services apartments. It operates through the following segments: Investment Properties, Development Properties, and Corporate. The Investment Properties segment offers prime office and retail space.

