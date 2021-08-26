Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) Price Target Increased to $135.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $135.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.72% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on HZNP. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:HZNP traded down $0.81 on Thursday, hitting $108.24. The stock had a trading volume of 13,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,661,533. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a twelve month low of $66.41 and a twelve month high of $111.33. The company has a market cap of $24.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.08.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $832.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.69 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 27.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 79.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth H.Z. Thompson sold 7,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.34, for a total transaction of $802,016.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,645.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.74, for a total transaction of $2,543,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,618 shares of company stock worth $7,091,649. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HZNP. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 79,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,468,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA raised its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 13,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 11.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 753,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,572,000 after buying an additional 76,061 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 119.0% in the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 9,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 62,400 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the second quarter worth $3,085,000. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

