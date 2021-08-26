Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Shares Sold by HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC

HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 3.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,256 shares during the period. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,328,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,534,000 after acquiring an additional 217,231 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,010,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,921,000 after buying an additional 110,042 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,649,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,173,000 after buying an additional 88,507 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $129,303,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,829,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,292,000 after buying an additional 29,737 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hormel Foods stock traded down $0.44 on Thursday, hitting $44.91. 12,294 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,171,325. The stock has a market cap of $24.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of -0.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.97. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1-year low of $43.45 and a 1-year high of $52.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Swen Neufeldt sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $306,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,139.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven J. Lykken sold 22,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $1,075,986.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,270 shares of company stock worth $2,181,846. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

