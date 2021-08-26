H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Insider Thomas A. Gerke Sells 560 Shares

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.73, for a total transaction of $14,408.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,094 shares in the company, valued at $3,450,238.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

H&R Block stock opened at $25.57 on Thursday. H&R Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.51 and a fifty-two week high of $26.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.43. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.41, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.84.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.03. H&R Block had a net margin of 19.08% and a negative return on equity of 970.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. H&R Block’s payout ratio is 27.41%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of H&R Block from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of H&R Block from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of H&R Block from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of H&R Block from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. H&R Block presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HRB. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of H&R Block by 62.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,826,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476,444 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of H&R Block in the first quarter worth $21,886,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of H&R Block by 129.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,766,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,470,000 after acquiring an additional 995,757 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of H&R Block by 174.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,314,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,873,000 after acquiring an additional 835,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of H&R Block by 63.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,083,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,930,000 after acquiring an additional 811,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

