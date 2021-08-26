HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 38,617 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,908,135 shares.The stock last traded at $26.80 and had previously closed at $27.17.

HSBC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Investec raised shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup raised shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HSBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. HSBC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.30. The firm has a market cap of $111.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85. The company had revenue of $12.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.55 billion. HSBC had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 4.49%. On average, research analysts anticipate that HSBC Holdings plc will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.74%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in HSBC by 63.5% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HSBC during the first quarter worth $29,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HSBC during the first quarter worth $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HSBC during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HSBC by 217.5% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

HSBC Company Profile (NYSE:HSBC)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

