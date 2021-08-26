Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $45.17, but opened at $47.26. Huazhu Group shares last traded at $47.69, with a volume of 5,324 shares.

The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.48. Huazhu Group had a negative return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 2.36%.

Get Huazhu Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Huazhu Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. HSBC increased their price target on Huazhu Group from $63.20 to $65.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Huazhu Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Huazhu Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.03.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HTHT. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 22,137 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Huazhu Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,880,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Huazhu Group by 32.4% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 266,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,656,000 after acquiring an additional 65,254 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Huazhu Group by 4.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Huazhu Group by 43.7% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 246,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,573,000 after acquiring an additional 75,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.28. The stock has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -275.63 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

About Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, oya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, and Grand Mercure.

Read More: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Huazhu Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huazhu Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.