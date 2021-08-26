Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Price Target Lowered to C$11.50 at Credit Suisse Group

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its price objective trimmed by Credit Suisse Group to C$11.50 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HBM. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals to C$14.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$13.00 price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Hudbay Minerals has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$13.08.

HBM opened at C$7.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.29, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.50. Hudbay Minerals has a 12 month low of C$5.11 and a 12 month high of C$11.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.17. The company has a market cap of C$1.95 billion and a PE ratio of -18.98.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is -3.96%.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

