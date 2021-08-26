Hyper Finance Reaches Market Cap of $249,755.72 (HYFI)

Hyper Finance (CURRENCY:HYFI) traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. Over the last seven days, Hyper Finance has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar. Hyper Finance has a market capitalization of $249,755.72 and $34,483.00 worth of Hyper Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hyper Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0079 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002331 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.46 or 0.00051881 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.40 or 0.00125998 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.75 or 0.00156436 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003527 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46,781.06 or 0.99235041 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $482.79 or 0.01024120 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,026.76 or 0.06420566 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hyper Finance Profile

Hyper Finance’s total supply is 200,371,432 coins and its circulating supply is 31,658,686 coins. Hyper Finance’s official Twitter account is @hyper_finance

Hyper Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyper Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyper Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hyper Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

