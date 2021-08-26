I/O Coin Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.99 Million (IOC)

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. I/O Coin has a total market cap of $1.99 million and approximately $169.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, I/O Coin has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar. One I/O Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000223 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $236.02 or 0.00502545 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003452 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003630 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00009599 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $561.86 or 0.01196344 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000015 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000265 BTC.

I/O Coin Profile

I/O Coin (IOC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 19,068,613 coins. I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @IO_Coin . The official website for I/O Coin is iocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “IOCoin has a strong development team backing it. The coin is X11 with proof of work and proof of stake. The proof of stake has an annualised rate of 2%. “

Buying and Selling I/O Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade I/O Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy I/O Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

