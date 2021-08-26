Ï„Bitcoin Trading Up 35.6% This Week (Î¤BTC)

Ï„Bitcoin (CURRENCY:Î¤BTC) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 26th. During the last week, Ï„Bitcoin has traded 35.6% higher against the US dollar. Ï„Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $2.53 million and $51,333.00 worth of Ï„Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ï„Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $8,164.23 or 0.17281143 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.28 or 0.00051395 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.01 or 0.00122798 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $72.89 or 0.00154287 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003488 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,216.90 or 0.99943488 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $483.35 or 0.01023108 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,129.51 or 0.06624196 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Ï„Bitcoin

Ï„Bitcoin’s total supply is 2,100 coins and its circulating supply is 310 coins. Ï„Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020

Buying and Selling Ï„Bitcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ï„Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ï„Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ï„Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

